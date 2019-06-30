Comeback lifts Yanks to London sweep of Red Sox

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a two-RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. AP Photo

Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a nine-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 Sunday for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trip across the pond.

DJ LeMahieu doubled off Marcus Walden (6-1) leading off the seventh and hit a two-run double against Josh Taylor later in the inning as the Yankees opened an 11-4 lead, sending 14 batters to the plate in their highest-scoring inning in four years.

Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York's record streak of games with home runs to 31. Combined with the Yankees' 17-13 win Saturday, the teams scored 50 runs on the weekend, four more than their previous scoring mark in consecutive games against each other.

Adam Ottavino (3-2), the second of six New York relievers, got the win.

Before a sellout crowd of 59,059 at Olympic Stadium, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez became the first trio of Boston batters in four decades to hit home runs in the first inning.

RAYS 6, RANGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and Tampa Bay beat Texas.

Snell (5-7) gave up three hits during an 80-pitch outing. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner had an 11.94 ERA in five previous starts this month.

Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who won consecutive games for the first time since June 9-10. The first AL wild card leaders went 13-16 in June.

After Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI single and Willy Adames added a run-scoring single off Jesse Chavez (3-3) the fourth, Pham's fifth-inning solo shot made it 4-2.

ASTROS 6, MARINERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Yordan Alvarez drove in three to back up seven strong innings by Gerrit Cole and help Houston over Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.

Cole (8-5), who allowed just four singles after a solo homer to J.P. Crawford, struck out 10 and walked one to win his fourth straight decision. Cole leads the American League with 151 strikeouts this season.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (9-7) allowed six hits and three runs while walking three in five innings to snap a four-game winning streak in his first loss since June 2.

After consecutive one-run wins in the 10th inning, the Astros didn't need any late dramatics in this one. They padded the lead with a three-run eighth inning highlighted by a two-RBI single by Jake Marisnick.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — First-time All-Star Lucas Giolito (11-2) allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Yoán Moncada homered, and he and José Abreu had three hits apiece for the White Sox, who won two of three against the AL Central-leading Twins.

Nelson Cruz homered for the Twins, who had won eight of nine against Chicago.

Lewis Thorpe (0-1), a 23-year-old left-hander from Melbourne, Australia, made his major league debut for the Twins. He allowed two runs and five hits, struck out seven and walked two in five innings.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) — Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBIs, Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two, and Los Angeles rallied past Colorado to split their four-game series.

Kenta Maeda pitched into the fifth but didn't figure in the decision. He had a hand in the Dodgers' first two runs, though, singling and scoring in the third and laying down a sacrifice bunt that helped bring Kiké Hernandez home in the fifth.

Dylan Floro (3-2) got two outs to pick up the win and Julio Urias helped keep the Rockies in check with three scoreless innings in relief.

Chad Bettis (1-4) was charged with six runs while getting one out.

NATIONALS 2, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team and Anthony Rendon homered for the second straight game as Washington topped Detroit.

Scherzer (8-5) returned to Comerica Park for the first time since leaving as a free agent after the 2014 season and stuck out double-digit batters for the fourth straight outing.

Rendon's blast came off Joe Jimenez (2-6), who allowed a home run and a walk to the only two batters he faced.

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann, who also was starting against his former team, struck out four batters in six innings, allowing one run.

BREWERS 2, PIRATES 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames homered leading off the eighth inning, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Thames, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, blasted an 0-1 pitch from Pirates reliever Kyle Crick (3-4) to straightaway center, a 432-foot shot that hit just below the scoreboard.

Milwaukee took two of three from its NL Central rival and moved into a first-place tie with the Chicago Cubs, who lost to Cincinnati. The Brewers finished their homestand at 5-5.

Jeremy Jeffress (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Matt Albers worked the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

REDS 8, CUBS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati's longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani (5-4) pitched six scoreless innings and the Reds held off Chicago.

Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel drove in two runs each, and Raisel Iglesias escaped with a six-out save despite allowing Jason Heyward's three-run homer in the ninth. Kyle Schwarber also had a late connection for the Cubs.

Chicago starter Jon Lester (7-6) hadn't lost to the Reds since 2016, a streak of seven straight starts. The Cubs have dropped 3 of 4 and finished June 14-15, their first losing month since May 2017.

Yasiel Puig stole two bases a day after a shouting match with Chicago reliever Pedro Strop — Puig was upset after being hit by a 3-0 pitch.

INDIANS 2, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed three hits and struck out 11 over eight dazzling innings, Carlos Santana drove in two and Cleveland edged Baltimore to avert a three-game sweep.

Coming off successive 13-0 losses to the team with the worst record in the majors, the Indians turned it around behind Bieber (7-3). The left-hander did not issue a walk, retired 12 straight at one point and permitted only one runner past first base.

Brad Hand gave up two singles and a two-out walk to load the bases in the ninth before striking out Anthony Santander for his 23rd save. He was named an All-Star after the game.

Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa (0-6) gave up one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Three of those hits came in the third, when the Mercado-Santana combination clicked to end the Indians' run of scoreless innings at 20.

ATHLETICS 12, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double on the day he was named to his first All-Star team, and Oakland beat Los Angeles to take three of four from its AL West rival.

Chapman racked up a career-high six RBIs starting with his 21st homer in the fifth inning, shortly before he learned of his selection to the midseason showcase in Cleveland.

Shohei Ohtani hit two homers for the Angels, who wrapped up their final homestand before the All-Star break by losing three straight at home to a team they're chasing in the division standings.

Andrew Heaney (1-2) yielded five runs over six innings of six-hit ball for the Angels, giving up Chapman's big shot after a mound visit in the fifth. Chris Bassitt (5-3) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning for Oakland.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 3, 11 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, and St. Louis overcame a three-run deficit to beat San Diego and snap a five-game losing streak.

Wieters' shot off Brad Wieck (0-1) reached the balcony on the fourth level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. It was his fourth and came with Kolten Wong aboard on an infield single.

Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the fourth, giving the Padres three players with at least 20, and Eric Hosmer had three hits. San Diego had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Carlos Martínez (2-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win and Dominic Leone got the final two outs for his first save.

PHILLIES 13, MARLINS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in four to help Philadelphia end a streak of five consecutive losses to last-place Miami.

Harper hit run-scoring singles in the first and sixth innings and a two-run homer in the eighth, his 15th. That gave him 199 career homers and 999 hits, and increased his average to .250.

Jake Arrieta (8-6) allowed four runs in six innings but contributed a two-run single. Jean Segura and Cesar Hernandez each had three of the Phillies' 17 hits and scored twice, and Brad Miller hit his third homer and singled in a run.

Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro hit two-run homer with a bloody nose following collision in the sixth. Trevor Richards (3-9) allowed three runs in five innings.

ROYALS 7, BLUE JAYS 6

TORONTO (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and had two RBIs, Brad Keller (4-9) pitched five innings to win for the first time since May 22, and Kansas City beat Toronto.

Justin Smoak homered twice for the Blue Jays but ended the game by fouling out against right-hander Ian Kennedy in the ninth, stranding the tying run at second base.

Whit Merrifield reached base three times and Alex Gordon drove in a pair as Kansas City answered Toronto's five-run second inning with a five-run third against struggling Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez (3-11).

GIANTS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Pillar had four hits including a homer and drove in five runs, Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings, and San Francisco beat Arizona.

Buster Posey had three hits including a double for the Giants, who split the four-game series with their NL West rivals.

Bumgarner (5-7) gave up one run on four hits. He struck out nine and walked none. Pillar put the Giants ahead in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer off Robbie Ray (5-6).