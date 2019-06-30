Harper’s HR, 4 RBIs help Phillies finally beat Marlins, 13-6

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Bryce Harper homered and drove in four runs Sunday to help the Philadelphia Phillies end a streak of five consecutive losses to the last-place Miami Marlins with a 13-6 victory Sunday.

Harper hit run-scoring singles in the first and sixth innings and a two-run homer in the eighth, his 15th. That gave him 199 career homers and 999 hits, and increased his average to .250.

Jake Arrieta (8-6) allowed four runs in six innings but contributed a two-run single. Jean Segura and Cesar Hernandez each had three of the Phillies' 17 hits and scored twice, and Brad Miller hit his third homer and singled in a run.

After Philadelphia took a 10-1 lead, Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro earned a consolation prize of sorts. His nose was bloodied in a collision in the sixth, so he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the inning with a swab in his left nostril and hit a two-run homer.

That was it for Marlins' highlights. They had a chance to sweep Philadelphia for the second weekend in a row but instead looked like a team with the National League's worst record — which they are.

Miami allowed the Phillies to score on a steal attempt that turned into a strange double play, and again after the Phils had two runners trapped on third base.

Philadelphia broke the game open with seven runs in the sixth, including five against Wei-Yin Chen, who failed to retire a batter and was jeered by the crowd of 11,742. His ERA rose to 8.16.

Trevor Richards (3-9) allowed three runs in five innings. He is 1-4 in six lifetime starts against the Phillies with an ERA of 6.39.

Arrieta improved to 8-1 in 11 career starts against the Marlins and has won all three starts against them this year.

WEIRD BUT TRUE

The Phillies manufactured an odd run in the third. With runners at the corners and one out, Harper ran on a 3-2 pitch to Rhys Hoskins, who struck out. When Alfaro threw to second, Harper stopped before reaching the base. That allowed Kingery to score from third without a play before Harper was tagged out for an inning-ending double play.

Philadelphia found another bizarre way to score in the sixth. Harper singled with the bases loaded, but when Arrieta hesitated before advancing from second, he and Segura found themselves both at third. Arrieta then broke for the plate and was awarded home when he brushed past Alfaro, who was called for obstruction.

ROSTER MOVE

Phillies RHP Fernando Salas cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Monday and is expected to return at some point this season. ... INF Jon Berti (oblique) has begun a rehab assignment at Triple-A New Orleans that is expected to continue for at least 10 more days.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-2, 5.63) is scheduled to start Tuesday when Philadelphia begins a three-game series at Atlanta. Pivetta has a 7.13 ERA in his past three starts.

Marlins: RHP Zac Gallen (0-1, 3.60) is scheduled to make his third career start Tuesday when Miami opens a six-game trip at Washington. Gallen allowed three runs in five innings when he lost to the Nationals on Wednesday.

