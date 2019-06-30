Oakland takes on Los Angeles following Anderson’s solid showing

Oakland Athletics (45-39, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-42, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Brett Anderson. Anderson went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with three strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 15-23 against AL West teams. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .439.

The Athletics are 21-20 in road games. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.10, Brett Anderson leads the staff with a mark of 3.92. The Athletics won the last meeting 4-0. Anderson notched his eighth victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Tyler Skaggs registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and is batting .302. Tommy La Stella has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 46 RBIs and is batting .263. Matt Olson is 11-for-37 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (knee), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hand), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).