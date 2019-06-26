Mengden expected to start for the Athletics against Cardinals

Oakland Athletics (42-38, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-38, third in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (1-1, 5.09 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-6, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 24-17 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.18. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.36 ERA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 18-19 on the road. Oakland has hit 124 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 18, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .266. Marcell Ozuna is 10-for-38 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .525. Matt Olson is 10-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (right torn ucl), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).