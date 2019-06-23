Woodruff scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (36-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-36, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (4-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 19-12 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 133 home runs this season, third in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the club with 29, averaging one every nine at-bats.

The Reds are 13-18 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.60, Tyler Mahle paces the staff with a mark of 4.29. The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Albers earned his fourth victory and Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 62 RBIs and is batting .345. Mike Moustakas has 10 hits and is batting .323 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and is batting .245. Yasiel Puig is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (migraine), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).