The Mariners host the Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles (21-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-46, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Mariners: Mike Leake (6-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners are 15-24 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .451, good for fourth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .538 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Orioles are 12-26 on the road. Baltimore's lineup has 88 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads them with 16 homers. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-2. Wade LeBlanc recorded his fourth victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Dylan Bundy took his ninth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 55 RBIs and is batting .279. Kyle Seager is 9-for-39 with two doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and is batting .304. Chance Sisco is 4-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 1-9, .225 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (arm), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).