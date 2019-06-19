Detroit Tigers to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers (26-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-40, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-4, 5.93 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-4, 5.93 ERA, LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Pirates are 13-19 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .260 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .353.

The Tigers are 15-19 on the road. Detroit has hit 58 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with eight, averaging one every 22.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 20 home runs and is batting .319. Starling Marte is 12-for-40 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Castellanos leads the Tigers with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .432. Jones is 7-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .276 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).