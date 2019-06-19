Philadelphia to visit Washington Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies (39-32, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (33-38, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Nationals are 15-15 against opponents from the NL East. Washington has slugged .432 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .660.

The Phillies are 16-11 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia's lineup has 86 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads them with 19 homers. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-1. Zach Eflin recorded his fourth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Anibal Sanchez took his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 50 RBIs and is batting .321. Kurt Suzuki is 4-for-17 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bruce leads the Phillies with 19 home runs home runs and is slugging .574. Scott Kingery is 13-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (nose), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (hamstring), J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (groin).