Bailey, Royals to take on Kikuchi, Mariners

Kansas City Royals (24-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-45, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (5-6, 5.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mariners are 13-23 in home games. Seattle has slugged .451, good for third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals are 10-25 on the road. Kansas City's lineup has 72 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with 19 homers. The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Brian Flynn earned his first victory and Soler went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Anthony Bass took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 17 home runs and is batting .256. Tom Murphy is 6-for-20 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Soler leads the Royals with 51 RBIs and is batting .245. Whit Merrifield is 15-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).