Philadelphia faces off against Washington in division matchup

Philadelphia Phillies (39-32, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (33-38, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East rivals Washington and Philadelphia will play at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are 15-15 against the rest of their division. Washington's lineup has 97 home runs this season, Anthony Rendon leads the club with 16 homers.

The Phillies are 16-11 against NL East Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 16 home runs and is slugging .660. Matt Adams is 6-for-20 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 33 extra base hits and is batting .247. Scott Kingery is 13-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (radial nerve irritation), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (hamstring), J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (groin).