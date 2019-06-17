Pena gets the start for Angels in series opener against Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels (35-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-45, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (4-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Edwin Jackson (1-4, 10.22 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Los Angeles to begin a four game series.

The Blue Jays are 12-22 on their home turf. The Toronto offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .291.

The Angels are 16-19 in road games. Los Angeles's lineup has 101 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads them with 19 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 24 extra base hits and is batting .258. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Trout leads the Angels with 36 extra base hits and has 46 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Elvis Luciano: 10-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).