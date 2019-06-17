Orioles look to break 5-game skid against Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (21-50, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-36, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (6-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 19-17 in home games. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Marcus Semien with an average of .276.

The Orioles are 12-22 on the road. Baltimore's lineup has 87 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 16 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and is batting .256. Matt Olson is 9-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .571. Chance Sisco is 6-for-19 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 2-8, .244 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (ear), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).