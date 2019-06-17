Nationals open 4-game series at home against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (39-32, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (33-38, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia are set to begin a four-game series.

The Nationals are 15-15 against teams from the NL East. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Anthony Rendon with a mark of .405.

The Phillies are 16-18 in road games. Philadelphia has slugged .417 this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with a mark of .574. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .321. Trea Turner has 14 hits and is batting .350 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bruce leads the Phillies with 19 home runs and is batting .230. Scott Kingery is 13-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (radial nerve irritation), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (hamstring), J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (groin).