Philadelphia visits Atlanta in division matchup

Philadelphia Phillies (39-31, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host Philadelphia in a matchup of division rivals.

The Braves are 11-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .308.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Phillies are 16-17 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .419 this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 19 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Edubray Ramos earned his first victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Luke Jackson registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 49 RBIs and is batting .308. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-47 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bruce leads the Phillies with 19 home runs and has 41 RBIs. Scott Kingery is 14-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: day-to-day (head), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (hamstring), J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (groin).