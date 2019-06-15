Lopez expected to start as Marlins host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (31-38, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (24-43, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Bell and the Pirates will take on Miami at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are 12-24 in home games. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the club with a mark of .329.

The Pirates are 18-20 in road games. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .260 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .364. The Pirates won the last meeting 11-0. Steven Brault earned his third victory and Colin Moran went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Pittsburgh. Trevor Richards registered his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .244. Garrett Cooper has 13 hits and is batting .382 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bell leads the Pirates with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .656. Moran is 10-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 3-7, .291 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).