Narváez homers in Mariners’ 9-2 win over A’s

Seattle Mariners' Omar Narvaez, left, celebrates with Domingo Santana after hitting a two-run home run off Oakland Athletics' Wei-Chung Wang during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Omar Narváez hit a two-run homer, J.P. Crawford drove in three runs after coming off the injured list earlier in the day, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 9-2 on Friday night.

Narváez finished with three hits and scored three times. Mallex Smith also homered for Seattle, and Kyle Seager added a sacrifice fly to tie Raúl Ibañez for sixth place in franchise history with 612 RBIs.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-6) allowed one earned run and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked two to beat the A's for the second time this season.

Matt Chapman tripled and made another dazzling defensive play for Oakland. Jurickson Profar added two hits.

The Mariners were swept by the A's in a three-game series at the Coliseum in late May and trailed 1-0 early Friday.

Crawford's bases-loaded double in the fourth put Seattle ahead for good and came one batter after shortstop Marcus Semien dropped a throw while trying to cover second base. Seager's sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

Narváez singled in the fourth and fifth, and then hit his career-best 10th homer off Wei-Chung Wang in the seventh.

Smith went deep in the eighth.

A's starter Chris Bassitt (3-3) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his first appearance against Seattle since 2016.

Chapman, Oakland's Gold Glove third baseman, made a sliding backhanded catch in left field to rob Daniel Vogelbach of a hit in the first inning.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The Mariners optioned infielder Shed Long to Triple-A Tacoma. Right-hander Matt Festa was called up.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: RHP Félix Hernández pulled himself out of his first minor league rehab start because of fatigue. Hernandez exited after throwing 31 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners said Hernandez came out of the game when he wore down, not with pain. ... Crawford had been out with a left ankle sprain. ... RHP Brandon Brennan was placed on the IL with a strained right shoulder.

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty will be out until at least next week after undergoing surgery to remove a melanoma from his right ear. The 28-year-old Piscotty had surgery Thursday after the melanoma on the outer lobe of his ear was discovered during a routine spot check on May 28.

UP NEXT

Oakland right-hander Frankie Montas (8-2, 2.84 ERA) starts against Seattle and is 4-0 over his last five starts. The Mariners plan to go with an opener, although manager Scott Servais has not determined who it will be. Lefty Wade LeBlanc is expected to take over after the opener.