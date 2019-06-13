St. Louis to visit New York Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals (33-33, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (33-34, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and St. Louis will square off at Citi Field Thursday.

The Mets are 19-11 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 11.2.

The Cardinals are 13-20 on the road. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Dexter Fowler with a mark of .362. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 36 extra base hits and is batting .254. Todd Frazier is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 31 extra base hits and has 55 RBIs. Harrison Bader is 6-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.48 ERA

Cardinals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).