Brewers host the Pirates in division matchup

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-28, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (6-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will face off at Miller Park.

The Brewers are 16-10 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .325 is seventh in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with an OBP of .414.

The Pirates are 12-12 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, Josh Bell leads the club with an average of .333. The Brewers won the last meeting 10-4. Brandon Woodruff notched his eighth victory and Ryan Braun went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Rookie Davis registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 69 hits and has 52 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bell leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and is batting .333. Colin Moran is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 4-6, .305 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).