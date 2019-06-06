Twins fans won’t have to empty pockets at Target Field gates

The Minnesota Twins are making changes at Target Field aimed at making it easier for fans to enter while still maintaining security.

Starting with the Twins' next homestand Tuesday, fans will be able to keep their cellphones, keys and wallets in their pockets while going through security at all of the ballpark's gates.

The team says Target Field's detectors have been updated to recognize common items while still detecting weapons.

The Twins also are implementing a new bag policy July 5. Only tote bags, purses, clutch purses, clear bags, drawstring bags and medically necessary items will be allowed at the ballpark. The maximum bag size allowed will be 16 by 16 by 8 inches (40.6 by 40.6 by 20.3 centimeters). Backpacks, duffel bags and laptop bags will not be allowed.