Kershaw expected to start as Dodgers host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (33-24, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cole Irvin (2-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-0, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit Dodger Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 23-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .346, good for first in in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .451.

The Phillies are 13-13 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .396. The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-3. Kenta Maeda earned his seventh victory and Max Muncy went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jake Arrieta took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .379. Muncy is 13-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .481. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-39 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .323 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (hamstring), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Zach Eflin: 10-day IL (back), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).