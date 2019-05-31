MLB & Atlanta Braves

Phillies’ Eflin goes on injured list, will miss next turn

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

Philadelphia's Zach Eflin has been placed on the injured list with mid-back tightness and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Gabe Kapler says he hasn't decided yet on a replacement starter for Saturday night's game in Los Angeles.

He says Eflin woke up a few days ago with a stiff back and is having mild spasms. The IL move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Kapler says he doesn't expect Eflin to be out very long.

Eflin is 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in three starts since pitching a shutout on May 11. Two of those starts came against Milwaukee. Eflin allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings last Sunday in a loss to the Brewers.

