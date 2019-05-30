Phillies host Cardinals, aim to build on Nola’s solid outing

St. Louis Cardinals (26-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (33-22, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Phillies are 20-10 in home games. Philadelphia's lineup has 66 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 13 homers.

The Cardinals are 10-16 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .413 this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with a .523 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 11-4. Aaron Nola recorded his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Genesis Cabrera took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 13 home runs and is slugging .541. Harper is 12-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .523. Harrison Bader is 11-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

Cardinals Injuries: Alex Reyes: 10-day IL (finger), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Yadier Molina: day-to-day (hand).