Phillies star Harper leaves game after foul ball off foot

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after a foul ball hits him in the right foot during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

Bryce Harper left Philadelphia's game against St. Louis on Wednesday night after he fouled a ball off his right foot.

Harper nicked one off his foot with the Phillies leading 11-1 in the fifth inning. He continued the at-bat and flied out to center. Harper had a homer, a double and four RBIs before exiting.

Harper's removal could have been precautionary with the Phillies leading big and a day game ahead on Thursday.