Phillies star Harper leaves game after foul ball off foot

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after a foul ball hits him in the right foot during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke AP Photo
PHILADELPHIA

Bryce Harper left Philadelphia's game against St. Louis on Wednesday night after he fouled a ball off his right foot.

Harper nicked one off his foot with the Phillies leading 11-1 in the fifth inning. He continued the at-bat and flied out to center. Harper had a homer, a double and four RBIs before exiting.

Harper's removal could have been precautionary with the Phillies leading big and a day game ahead on Thursday.

