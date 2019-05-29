Rangers hit the road against the Mariners in division matchup

Texas Rangers (26-26, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-33, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Drew Smyly (1-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Seattle and Texas will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 12-13 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .320 is fifth in the league. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .384.

The Rangers are 16-18 against the rest of their division. The Texas pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.11, Lance Lynn paces the staff with a mark of 4.66. The Rangers won the last meeting 11-4. Adrian Sampson secured his third victory and Ronald Guzman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Marco Gonzales took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 60 hits and has 42 RBIs. Jay Bruce is 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs. Hunter Pence is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .267 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: day-to-day (leg), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).