Nationals take on the Braves after Strasburg’s solid performance

Washington Nationals (23-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-25, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves are 7-7 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .399.

The Nationals are 10-17 on the road. Washington's lineup has 69 home runs this season, Anthony Rendon leads them with 10 homers. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-4. Stephen Strasburg earned his fifth victory and Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Washington. Max Fried took his third loss for Atlanta.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 27 extra base hits and is batting .311. Austin Riley is 13-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 58 hits and has 15 RBIs. Rendon is 9-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).