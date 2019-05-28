Hosmer homers, Padres go deep into ‘pen to hold off Yanks

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Sorry, Yankee fans. Padres manager Andy Green didn't want to be out in the rain, either.

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer during a big first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, Green burned through his bullpen during a soggy seventh and the Padres held off the New York Yankees 5-4 Tuesday night.

New York tried to rally in the rain, getting three runs in the seventh during a stretch when Green used six pitchers to face eight batters — not exactly endearing himself to onlookers huddled under ponchos and umbrellas. San Diego escaped the seventh on Gary Sánchez's flyout, Craig Stammen pitched a perfect eighth and former Yankee reliever Kirby Yates closed out the ninth for his 21st save in 21 chances.

Green said seventh-inning setup man Trey Wingenter was unavailable after pitching Monday — he's still building back up after a stint on the injured list for a right shoulder strain.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Clearly didn't work out well for us today, so that's what I take the heat for," Green said. "But ultimately, I think we look at that situation and want to see guys rise up and claim that situation. Haven't quite had that since Wing's been banged up."

The game ended when video review overturned a safe call on DJ LeMahieu's grounder, giving the Padres a double play.

"First walk-off on a replay," first baseman Hosmer said with a laugh. "That was nice."

Hosmer's shot came during a four-run first, and Greg Garcia legged out a hit on a perfect safety squeeze in the sixth — one of two bunt singles for San Diego. Garcia's squeeze followed a successful hit-and--run by Austin Hedges.

Sánchez hit a solo homer in the fourth for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost for the third time in 15 games. It was Sánchez's 17th homer, one shy of his total from an injury-spoiled 2018.

Eric Lauer (4-4) pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings for San Diego. The Padres stopped a two-game slide that followed a five-game winning streak.

Tanaka (3-4) ended a string of solid starts, giving up five runs in six innings.

"I think a testament to Masa, on a night when he had to search for it a little bit, he was able to navigate through six innings," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Lightning struck nearby shortly after Matt Wisler relieved Lauer and put out a fire in the sixth, and a burst of showers sent fans scrambling for cover during the seventh.

That's when Green opened the bullpen floodgates.

Brad Wieck started the inning for San Diego, walked one and got a strikeout, then handed off to Phil Maton. He walked a batter and was replaced by Robbie Erlin, and Erlin allowed a single to load the bases before Green signaled for Stammen. The last change was met by boos echoing from the Yankee Stadium concourses, where fans hid from the downpour.

LeMahieu greeted Stammen with a two-run single, Voit grounded a single off the third base bag to reload the bases and Hicks made it 5-4 on a fielder's choice before Sánchez cut comeback short with a harmless fly to left.

"I think the walks probably led to some of that decision making," Green said. "You walk leadoff batters, first guys you face, we went into that seventh inning hoping Wieck could just take that inning and run with it.

"Didn't play out well for us, but ultimately got the job done."

Major League Baseball plans to institute a rule change for 2020 mandating that pitchers face at least three batters each or pitch until the end of an inning.

FAMOUS FRIENDS

Japanese pop group Momoiro Clover Z was at Yankee Stadium to watch Tanaka. The Japanese right-hander has walked out to music from the four-woman idol group since coming to the major leagues in 2014. From seats behind San Diego's dugout, the quartet sang and danced along to its own music while Tanaka warmed up.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Green did not have any update on rookie SS Fernando Tatis Jr., who is hitting in extended spring training as he works back from a strained left hamstring.

Yankees: OF Aaron Judge (left oblique) hit off a tee Monday and is also throwing and running. He hasn't had any issues yet and will continue to ramp up. "Slow, steady progress," Boone said. ... SS Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) was set to play for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but the RailRiders' game was postponed amid tornado warnings in the area. ... New York optioned RHP Joe Harvey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP James Paxton (3-2, 3.11) will return from the injured list Wednesday to start against breakout Padres rookie Chris Paddack (4-2, 1.93).

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner