Perez scheduled to start for Minnesota against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (31-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-17, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (5-0, 2.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (7-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich and the Brewers will take on Minnesota at Target Field.

The Twins are 18-9 in home games. Minnesota has hit 105 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 16 homers.

The Brewers are 13-13 on the road. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Yelich leads the team with a mark of .401. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Corbin Burnes recorded his first victory and Orlando Arcia went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Taylor Rogers took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Twins with 16 home runs and is slugging .556. Max Kepler is 17-for-34 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 28 extra base hits and has 44 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 8-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 53 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).