Hamels scheduled to start for Cubs at Astros

Chicago Cubs (30-21, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (35-19, first in the NL West)

Houston; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Astros: Gerrit Cole (4-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Chicago will square off at Minute Maid Park on Monday.

The Cubs are 12-11 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .322. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 65 hits and is batting .320. Carlos Correa is 9-for-34 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 63 hits and is batting .313. Kris Bryant is 14-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (right elbow discomfort), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring discomfort), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist inflammation), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (undisclosed).