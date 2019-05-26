Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a foul ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant left Sunday's game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward in the sixth inning.

Speaking right after Chicago's 10-2 loss, manager Joe Maddon said he hadn't watched the replay but was told Bryant was hit in the head/neck area. He wasn't sure if Bryant was going to travel with the team to Houston for the start of its six-game road trip.

"He's doing OK. He's still under evaluation," Maddon said. "We don't know exactly what we're doing with this whole thing yet. But we're trying to talk with the docs and find out exactly where we're at."

Bryant walked through the Cubs' clubhouse after the game, but the media wasn't allowed to speak with him because he was being evaluated.

With two outs and a runner on first, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suárez's drive toward right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suárez hustled into third on the error. Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.