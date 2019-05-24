Segura takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies (29-21, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-22, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 17-9 in home games. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with a mark of .406.

The Phillies are 11-11 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .323, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .385. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 home runs and is batting .325. Yasmani Grandal is 9-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 22 extra base hits and has 32 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back spasms), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (knee), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).