Marlins look for series sweep over Tigers

Miami Marlins (15-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (1-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (4-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami can secure a series sweep over Detroit with a win.

The Tigers are 9-16 on their home turf. The Detroit pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.02, Spencer Turnbull paces the staff with a mark of 2.68.

The Marlins are 6-14 on the road. Miami has slugged .320, last in the majors. Neil Walker leads the club with a .427 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits. The Marlins won the last meeting 6-3. Jose Urena recorded his second victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Buck Farmer took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with four home runs and is slugging .318. Brandon Dixon is 4-for-17 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .351. Walker has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .185 batting average, 6.63 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain).