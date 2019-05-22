LEADING OFF: Cano exits after grounder, JD Martinez out

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez follows through on his two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

AILING

The Mets will check Robinson Canó, a day after he left the game against Washington because of tightness in his left quadriceps.

Canó appeared to hurt the leg while running to first base when he grounded out in the third inning. The 36-year-old second baseman is batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs. The eight-time All-Star was acquired by New York from Seattle in December.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Twice last weekend Canó failed to run out grounders in Miami, both of them resulting in double plays.

MISSING MARTINEZ

Boston star J.D. Martinez wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Toronto because of a sore back and manager Alex Cora says the slugger is unlikely to play again until Friday.

Cora said he was hesitant to play Martinez in the series finale, citing the artificial surface and the early afternoon start. The Red Sox will certainly miss Martinez's presence in the lineup, but the Blue Jays will not — he has 13 home runs and 41 RBIs in 40 career games against them.

Martinez is hitting .308 this season with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

RETURN OF THE ACE

Following a brutal start to the season, Aaron Nola has looked much more like the ace pitcher the Phillies expect him to be. The 25-year-old right-hander finished third in the NL Cy Young voting last season, but had a 7.45 ERA after his first four starts this year.

Nola has found his form over the past month, giving up just one earned run in four of his last five starts and struck out 12 against Colorado in his previous outing. He'll be on the mound for Philadelphia at Wrigley Field facing the Chicago Cubs and lefty Jon Lester.

HOME ISN'T HELPING

The Cleveland Indians are going to have to climb out of a hole if they want to win the AL Central for a fourth straight season. The Indians (25-23) were just swept at home in three games by Oakland and have a 13-16 record since the middle of April. Now they host a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Indians will start right-hander Adam Plutko, who gave up just one run and one hit in six innings during his first start of the season in a win over Baltimore last Saturday.