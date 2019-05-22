Fried, Braves to face Samardzija, Giants on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (26-23, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-26, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (6-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (2-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on San Francisco at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 10-13 on their home turf. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.45, Madison Bumgarner paces the staff with a mark of 4.07.

The Braves are 12-11 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .316. The Giants won the last meeting 4-3. Trevor Gott earned his second victory and Joe Panik went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for San Francisco. Luke Jackson registered his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with seven home runs and is slugging .472. Pablo Sandoval is 10-for-25 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .531. Freeman is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain).

Braves Injuries: Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).