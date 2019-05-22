Arizona takes 4-game slide into matchup with San Diego

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-24, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (25-24, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Padres are 13-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 69 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Franmil Reyes leads them with 15, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 7-12 against division opponents. Arizona has slugged .447, good for third in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .543 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Matt Strahm earned his second victory and Eric Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Zack Greinke took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 21 extra base hits and is batting .252. Hunter Renfroe is 6-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 59 hits and is batting .309. Adam Jones has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (right foot contusion).