Gonzalez takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Angels

Minnesota Twins (32-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-26, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (6-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Harvey (2-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota's Gonzalez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 13-12 in home games. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Twins are 17-8 on the road. Minnesota's team on-base percentage of .336 is eighth in the league. Jorge Polanco leads the lineup with an OBP of .405. The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Michael Pineda earned his fourth victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Luke Bard registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 19 extra base hits and is batting .223. Tommy La Stella is 18-for-42 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Polanco leads the Twins with 62 hits and is batting .339. C.J. Cron is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .303 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), Kevan Smith: day-to-day (head).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).