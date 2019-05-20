Leake scheduled to start for Mariners at Rangers

Seattle Mariners (23-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (21-23, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (3-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (3-3, 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

The Rangers are 11-15 against AL West teams. Texas has slugged .467, good for second in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .650 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mariners are 13-12 on the road. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a mark of .392. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 13 home runs and is batting .277. Hunter Pence is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 13 home runs and is batting .258. Edwin Encarnacion has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.23 ERA

Mariners: 3-7, .207 batting average, 7.76 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (infection), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Danny Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Elvis Andrus: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist).