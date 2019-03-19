Dodgers again loaded in chase for elusive World Series title

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' A.J. Pollock walks to the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Glendale, Ariz. Pollock signed a $55 million, four-year deal to leave division rival Arizona. He gives the Dodgers a right-handed bat to complement their deep lineup. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo