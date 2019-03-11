Angels’ Ohtani gets raise to $650,000 from $545,000

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani got a modest raise from the Angels after winning the AL Rookie of the Year award, agreeing to a one-year contract that boosts his pay to $650,000 from last year’s minimum of $545,000. Ray Carlin, File AP Photo