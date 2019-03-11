Mariners’ Seager out thru April, Braves’ Foltynewicz ailing

FILE - This is an Oct. 8, 2018, file photo showing Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Atlanta. The Braves say pitcher Mike Foltynewicz will not be ready for opening day. The right-hander hasn't been able to pitch during spring training because of discomfort in his elbow caused by bone spurs. While not believed to be a serious issue, Foltynewicz was forced to push back his throwing schedule this spring. John Bazemore, FIle AP Photo