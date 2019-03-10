King Felix upset by opening day decision, but not surprised

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 file photo, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York. Felix Hernandez says he's upset to have been passed over for opening day, but the longtime Seattle Mariners ace isn't surprised. Hernandez spoke publicly Sunday, march 10, 2019 for the first time since manager Scott Servais announced a day earlier that Marco Gonzales would pitch Seattle's season opener against Oakland in Japan on March 20. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo