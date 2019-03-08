Cubs prospect traces love of catching to 1st visit to field

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Yu Darvish, left, speaks with South Bend Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya during the Great Lakes Loons at South Bend Cubs baseball game, at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Ind. Catcher Amaya seems to have a bright future with the Chicago Cubs. Cubs director of international pro scouting Alex Suarez says the young prospect has certain intangibles that teams look for behind the plate. Amaya is slowly making his way up, playing last season at Class A South Bend, where he batted .256 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs in 116 games. South Bend Tribune via AP, File Robert Franklin