New-look NL East suddenly baseball’s deepest division

FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2019 file photo, Bryce Harper speaks during a news conference at the Philadelphia Phillies spring training baseball facility in Clearwater, Fla. For years, the NL East has been soft as a bunt single. Not anymore.. Even before Bryce Harper decided to stay in the division, four of the five teams spent this offseason swinging for the fences. In addition to defending champion Atlanta, the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals all have enough firepower to potentially contend for the playoffs. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo