Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

File-This Sept. 21, 2018, file photo shows Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Arenado likes where he's at and the direction the Colorado Rockies are headed. So he's staying put. For possibly a long, long time. And for a chance to finish what this team has been brewing. The All-Star third baseman agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo