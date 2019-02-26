Marlins prospect Mesa diagnosed with strained hamstring

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins center fielder Victor Victor Mesa jogs back to the dugout after working the sixth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Jupiter, Fla. Marlins outfield prospect Víctor Víctor Mesa has been diagnosed with a grade one right hamstring strain and reassigned to minor league rehabilitation, a setback in the development of the highly regarded Cuban defector. Mesa underwent an MRI after being hurt Sunday, Feb. 24, in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo