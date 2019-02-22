Jake of all trades: Indians counting on new arrival Bauers

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jake Bauers plays during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Bauers came to the Cleveland Indians in an off-season trade and the Indians are hoping the 23-year-old can help them fill the run-producing void left after the team traded Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso and decided not to re-sign All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley. Mike Stone, File AP Photo