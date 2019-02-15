Cespedes says he thinks he’ll return to Mets this season

FILE - In this April 4, 2018, file photo, New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes watches his two-run home run during the first inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York. Cespedes says he thinks he will be able to play at some point this season. Recovering from surgery on both heels, the Mets slugger told reporters through a translator at spring training Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, he is finally pain-free. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo