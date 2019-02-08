High hopes as Milwaukee Brewers begin spring training

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns, left, and manager Craig Counsell watch during batting practice before Game 1 of the team's National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Milwaukee. “People are coming up to me. They are excited for the start of baseball season,” said Stearns, who was promoted to president of baseball operations when he finalized a contract extension with the team last month. “They are excited to see what can happen this year. “From my perspective, that’s all I can ask. It’s a great feeling for all of us to recognize the level of engagement our fan base has. It certainly makes the job that much more enjoyable when that kind of response occurs.” Matt Slocum, File AP Photo