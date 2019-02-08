Acuna, Braves enter spring looking to repeat 2018 success

File-This Sept. 14, 2018, file photo shows Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hitting a ball for a triple in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta. Acuna, helped the Atlanta Braves accelerate their rebuilding schedule in 2018, when they were the surprise winners of the NL East. The next challenge will be for the Braves, preparing for their last spring training at their Disney complex in Kissimmee, Florida, to defend that division title and move closer to their first World Series since 1999. John Bazemore, File AP Photo