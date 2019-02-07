Royals head into 2019 banking on youth, optimism in future

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost stands in the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, in Cincinnati. “I was so enthused with the progress we made in the last half of the season last year, how well these kids played,” Yost said. “All the hard work they put in every single day when nobody was looking, it finally started to pay off for them the last six weeks. I just think we continue to pick up where we left off. Where we left off is OK.” John Minchillo, File AP Photo