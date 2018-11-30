Indians trade All-Star Gomes to Nationals

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Yan Gomes watches his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. A person familiar with the trade says the Indians are sending All-Star catcher Gomes to Washington for outfielder Daniel Jonson right-hander Jefry Rodriguez. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo